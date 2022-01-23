Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

08-14-33-36-67, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(eight, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

