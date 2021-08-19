Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
35-36-51-55-61, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(thirty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
