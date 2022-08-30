Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
13-36-43-61-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
