Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
10-19-40-45-58, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(ten, nineteen, forty, forty-five, fifty-eight; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $296,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
