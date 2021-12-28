Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

36-38-45-62-64, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown community wraps its arms around boys who lost mother
2
Ohio health experts say home testing can help reduce virus spread
3
Saica box company in Hamilton is hiring as it prepares to open
4
Cincinnati mayor, gubernatorial candidate tests positive for COVID-19
5
Teens banned from Kings Island for disturbance they say they had no...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top