Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
36-38-45-62-64, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Middletown community wraps its arms around boys who lost mother
2
Ohio health experts say home testing can help reduce virus spread
3
Saica box company in Hamilton is hiring as it prepares to open
4
Cincinnati mayor, gubernatorial candidate tests positive for COVID-19
5
Teens banned from Kings Island for disturbance they say they had no...