Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-24-35-43-62, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Antarctica exhibit opening at Cincinnati museum this fall
2
Christian performer’s new single inspired by chaplain work at local...
3
Middletown man charged with killing his uncle indicted for murder
4
Man shot by Amazon driver whom he allegedly tried to attack is charged...
5
Miami University among area schools staying with optional student...