Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-26-34-37-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(four, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
