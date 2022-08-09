Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Amazon driver shoots man who allegedly came at him with knife in...
2
$5,000 reward offered for suspects in Cincinnati mass shooting in which...
3
Man dies, 8 firefighters injured due to suppression foam filling...
4
A brother for Fiona! Cincinnati Zoo announces sex of baby hippo
5
Police seek 2 shooters in Cincinnati shooting that injured 9