Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-06-24-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(two, six, twenty-four, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
2
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
3
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
4
Police: TikTok challenge threat toward ‘MHS’ is not Monroe High School...
5
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...