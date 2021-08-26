Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-31-41-51-53, Powerball: 25
(nineteen, thirty-one, forty-one, fifty-one, fifty-three; Powerball: twenty-five)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
