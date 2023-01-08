Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Resolution says Ohio House Republicans who voted against Merrin should...
2
Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: ‘This hits home,’ chief...
3
Rivinius named Miami University’s vice president, chief marketing...
4
Family concerned Hamilton man missing in Mexico was abducted
5
Son faces charges after Clark County father stabbed