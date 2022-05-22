Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-15-25-52-58, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, fifty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
