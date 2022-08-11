Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
29-44-59-61-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
