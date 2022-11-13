Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
16-20-44-57-58, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 4
(sixteen, twenty, forty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: six; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $59,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
