Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
