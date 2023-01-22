Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Butler County
2
Juror note-taking the norm in most area courtrooms, but it’s up to the...
3
Hell’s Kitchen chef to speak at Hamilton chamber annual meeting
4
Consulate: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Hamilton man, his...
5
911 caller after tree falls on US 68: 4 cars ‘have scraped their...