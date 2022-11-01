dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)

