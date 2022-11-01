Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
