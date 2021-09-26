Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
22-23-37-62-63, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3
(twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $523 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
