dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

22-23-37-62-63, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3

(twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $523 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
How did steel coil fall off a semi killing a passing driver? The...
2
Celebrate a change of season with Lebanon’s Feast & Fall-y
3
Springfield gets $6M grant to build facility for ‘advanced air...
4
Tecumseh staff member resigns after allegedly falsifying financial...
5
‘World’s Largest Ghost Hunt’ set for this weekend
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top