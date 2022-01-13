Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-21-22-30-33, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 4

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $38 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
New Clark State courses in Xenia tied to ‘guaranteed hire’ effort
2
Woman accused of shooting husband in Monroe indicted
3
Springfield man arraigned following shooting near Wittenberg University
4
Dole recalls salad processed in Springfield facility
5
Mercy Health postpones non-emergency, elective procedures amid COVID-19
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top