Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-07-33-50-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(three, seven, thirty-three, fifty, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Driver dies after car crashes into house, both catch fire in Champaign...
2
Navistar workers vote on tentative contract extension agreement
3
Fairfield schools security increased after threat made online
4
Madison Schools to pay $107,500 in federal free speech lawsuit
5
Preble Co. Sheriff’s Office recognized for assisting in case of young...