Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-07-33-50-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(three, seven, thirty-three, fifty, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

