Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday
2
Extensive investigation results in arrest, seizure of drugs, cash and...
3
Miami student who died in dorm was from Athens
4
Pike County murder trial defendant George Wagner IV testifies about...
5
Butler County’s first Costco opens to thousands of eager shoppers