Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-09-11-16-66, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(five, nine, eleven, sixteen, sixty-six; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Online: Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
