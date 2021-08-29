Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-22-26-46-59, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-six, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
