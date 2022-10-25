dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4

(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: four)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Pike County trial, Week 7: Brother of defendant testifies, opts out of...
2
‘Hero in Blue’ event raises money in memory of fallen deputies
3
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...
4
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
5
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top