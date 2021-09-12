Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
20-31-38-40-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
