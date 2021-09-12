dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

20-31-38-40-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $409 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Thousands flock to Springfield Rotary Food Truck Competition
2
Bench remembering Middletown boy killed by his mother dedicated at...
3
Butler County sheriff investigating county auditor over public funds...
4
Preliminary autopsy results show Bethel Twp. woman had several gunshot...
5
ISP: Tennessee semi driver dies after crashing into weigh station
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top