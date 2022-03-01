Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-21-39-47-55, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(seven, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-five; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Cleveland-Cliffs to demolish stack Tuesday; Middletown residents may...
2
Woman killed in I-75 rollover crash in West Chester Twp.
3
Matthew 25: Ministries sending help to Ukraine
4
Man who lived in home where missing woman’s body was found arrested
5
Cincinnati’s sister city of Kharkiv, Ukraine under attack in Russian...