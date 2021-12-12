Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-25-44-53-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, twenty-five, forty-four, fifty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $307 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
