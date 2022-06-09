Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
22-39-43-62-64, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4
(twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
