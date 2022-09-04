Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

