Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-21-37-44-63, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four, sixty-three; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
