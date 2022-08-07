Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
121 works from Dayton, Springfield and more part of art exhibition
2
Middletown police seek help identifying Big Lots robbery suspect
3
Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County...
4
Butler County on pace for record number of suicides this year
5
Fiona is a big sister: Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gives birth to hippo calf