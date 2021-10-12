Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

11-20-33-39-65, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(eleven, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $38 million

