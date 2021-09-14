Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
37-40-50-61-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(thirty-seven, forty, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $416 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
