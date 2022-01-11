Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-17-18-21-27, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Mercy Health postpones non-emergency, elective procedures amid COVID-19
2
Mercy Health to continue elective surgeries on a limited basis amid...
3
Miami Valley Gaming making changes, upgrades after learning lessons...
4
Clark, Champaign, Logan blood drives slated for January: How to help
5
Middletown’s Central Avenue project awarded to Troy company