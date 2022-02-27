Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
15-32-36-48-64, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3
(fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight, sixty-four; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
