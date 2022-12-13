Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
16-31-50-55-61, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4
(sixteen, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: nine; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
