Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-18-23-32-57, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(three, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
