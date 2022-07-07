Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
32-36-49-62-69, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
