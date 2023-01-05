dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-32-56-67-68, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(twelve, thirty-two, fifty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
‘All this is about investing in America’s heartland:’ Biden praises...
2
Fairfield manufacturer to expand with technology center, 75 new jobs
3
Cincinnati has been the unfortunate site of multiple scary NFL moments
4
Two Springfield New Year’s holiday shootings related, not random...
5
Biden to appear Wednesday with Brown, DeWine and Beshear to highlight...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top