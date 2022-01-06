Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-14-25-33-46, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
(six, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-six; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Driver in semi rollover came inches from having ‘a really bad day’ when
2
Springfield strikes deal with Premier, OhioHealth: What that means for...
3
1 flown, others driven to hospital after crashes on I-71 in Warren...
4
Middletown Schools reinstates mask requirement for students, staff
5
University of Cincinnati goes back to having remote classes due to...