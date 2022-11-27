dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10

(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

