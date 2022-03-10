Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
13-22-34-51-67, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
