Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-30-48-57-64, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(eight, thirty, forty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-four; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Springfield mother’s slaying featured on true-crime TV show
2
First Clark County children 5-11 get COVID vaccine: ‘Today has filled...
3
Firefighters save 2 dogs in fire that destroys Springfield Twp. house
4
New law aims to increase organ donors through licenses, registrations
5
Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil...