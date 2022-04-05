Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-32-39-46-69, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(two, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $231 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
