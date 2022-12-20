dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

