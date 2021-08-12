dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-18-20-29-30, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3

(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Nearly 1,000 people protest in northern Kentucky over vaccine mandate...
2
Mad River Twp. trustees appoint investigator into conduct of a fire...
3
Springfield victims ID’d in crash that killed 4, injured 5 near Urbana
4
Attorney General named special prosecutor in Eric Cole death involving...
5
Mask police again? Butler County businesses find themselves in ‘awkward
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top