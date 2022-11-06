dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

28-45-53-56-69, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

(twenty-eight, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial postponed due to evidentiary issues
2
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
3
Zoo adds giant Fiona the Hippo nutcracker display for Festival of...
4
Exclusive: Costco official talks about new, larger store in Liberty...
5
Springfield marks start of national tour for ‘The Illusionists - Magic...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top