Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-40-41-45-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3
(six, forty, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
