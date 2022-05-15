dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-40-41-45-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3

(six, forty, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Local doctors see increase in stress fractures
2
Local man, 90, wins Tennis Super Senior World Championships
3
Ohio EPA: Crews to determine if derailed train in Clark County released...
4
Girl, 11, fatally struck while walking dog was homeschool student
5
7-year-old boy drives and crashes dad’s car on busy Middletown road
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top