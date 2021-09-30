Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-07-11-17-32, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
(two, seven, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $570 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Springfield highway patrol post commander who had COVID dies
2
Monroe outlet mall announces 4 new stores, including American Eagle
3
Springfield ramen restaurant plans to open location in Troy
4
2 on motorcycle flown by medical helicopter after crash late Tuesday in
5
Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters make it on The Voice, scheduled to be on...