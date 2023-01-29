Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4
(two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Man killed in motorcycle accident in Clark County
2
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
3
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...
4
Check out this Franklin resident’s ultimate ‘Bengals Cave’
5
Hamilton considers selling former Maple Avenue depot